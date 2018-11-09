Trial of man accused of killing Tralee woman gets underway in Cork

The trial of a man accused of killing a Tralee woman has gotten underway in Cork.

38-year-old Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park, Tralee but who had been living in Togher in Cork city, was pronounced dead at a flat on Popham’s Road, Farranree, Cork on March 27th 2017 after being found by paramedics.

44-year-old Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville but resident at Popham’s Road in Farranree, Cork city is charged with her murder.





A jury was sworn in for the murder trial at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork yesterday, and the trial is getting underway today before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.