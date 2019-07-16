Trial hears Kerry man stabbed to death while sitting on friend’s couch

A trial has heard a Kerry man was stabbed to death by another man while sitting on a couch at his friend’s home last year.

33-year old Robert Elston died after his aorta – a major blood vessel – was sliced through in the alleged knife attack at Fertha Drive in Cahersiveen.

The victim, originally from Lisselton, died while being transported to hospital by ambulance.

21-year old Blake Sweeney, of Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murdering Mr Elston, on the opening day of his trial at the Central Criminal Court, which is sitting in Limerick.

The court heard that a man, believed to have been the victim, was allegedly involved in a disturbance outside Mr Sweeney’s family home, in which threats were made and a car was set on fire.

The trial continues tomorrow.