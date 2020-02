The trial of a former garda charged with possession of child pornography begins this morning in Tralee Circuit Court.

John McHugh of 6 Ard Na Lí, Tralee is charged with having knowingly had in his possession child pornography, which was electronically stored, between 3rd August 2006 and 28th May 2009.

He is denying the charge.

Yesterday, the jury of five women and seven men were selected in Tralee Circuit Court.

The trial begins this morning under Judge Tom O’Donnell.