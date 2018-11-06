Trial begins of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kerry hotel

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Kerry hotel over seven years ago.

The Polish man, who cannot be named by order of presiding Tralee Circuit Court Judge Tom O’Donnell, has pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which is alleged to have taken place on September 23rd 2011.

Both the defendant and complainant worked in the hotel at the time of the alleged incident, which the prosecution claim took place in the early hours of the morning in the hotel’s staff quarters, following a party.





The case will take up to three days.

A jury of eight men and four women has been sworn in to hear the case.