Tree of Light ceremony cancelled due to weather

Lighting up for Christmas…memories of the beautiful St Mary’s Cathedral Tree of Light, using the 100 year old giant Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of the Cathedral, will once again come alive this Christamas. Discussing the details Fr Kieran O’Brien, ADM, Killarney Parish, with members of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Christmas in Killarney committee, From left, Kate O’Leary, John O’Mahony, Paul Sherry, President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Cllr Niall Kelleher, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cormac Foley and Terrence Mulcahy.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC

The Tree of Light ceremony in Killarney tomorrow night has been cancelled due to the weather warning.

The tree is located on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral and is fitted with up to 3,000 lightweight, energy efficient bulbs.

The lights will now be switched on this evening after mass, but with no ceremony.

There is currently no date set for a rescheduled ceremony.

