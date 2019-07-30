Mass tree cutting in West Kerry part of long-term Coillte restructuring plan

The cutting of trees in Glanteenassig Woods is part of a long-term Coillte restructuring plan for the area.

Radio Kerry has received photographs from a listener showing a vast number of trees being cut.

Coillte says this activity is part of a 20-year restructuring plan for Glanteenassig, which is due to continue until 2026.

On average 2,000 people visit these woods each month and this project will create a mixed forest, which the group claims will better serve future generations.

Business Area Manager for South Munster with Coillte, Bernard Burke acknowledges concerns expressed by locals, but says the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term impact: