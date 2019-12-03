Treasurer Says Kerry GAA In A Very Healthy Financial Situation

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry GAA Treasurer Tom Keane says they are in a very healthy financial situation.

The accounts for the year end show a net profit of 143,000 euro, which he says is positive but not fantastic.

Mr.Keane has stressed the importance of the Senior football team getting to an All-Ireland Final, and the need for fundraising in 2020

Chairman of County Committee Tim Murphy has outlined future international fundraising plans, and also spoken of the importance of such ventures to the Board

Tom Keane says the Centre of Excellence at Currans is a great success

Tom Keane also revealed plans for further development at Austin Stack Park in Tralee

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR