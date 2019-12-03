Treasurer Says Kerry GAA In A Very Healthy Financial Situation

Kerry GAA Treasurer Tom Keane says they are in a very healthy financial situation.

The accounts for the year end show a net profit of 143,000 euro, which he says is positive but not fantastic.

Mr.Keane has stressed the importance of the Senior football team getting to an All-Ireland Final, and the need for fundraising in 2020 https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tomfinance.mp3

Chairman of County Committee Tim Murphy has outlined future international fundraising plans, and also spoken of the importance of such ventures to the Board https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Timfundraise.mp3

Tom Keane says the Centre of Excellence at Currans is a great success https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TomCurrans.mp3