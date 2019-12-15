Treachorous road conditions as Status Yellow alert for snow and ice extended

Gardaí are advising motorists to drive with extreme caution on Kerry roads this morning as showers of hail and snow continue to fall along the county border.

Met Éireann’s extended its national Status Yellow alert for snow and ice until tomorrow morning. Wintry showers are expected to spread from the southwest to all counties throughout the day.

Newcastle West Garda station has been notified of very heavy snow along the N21 between Castleisland and Newcastle West.

They are urging drivers to reduce speed as road conditions in the area are a major cause for concern.