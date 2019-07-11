Traveller group says Killarney feud should have been taken more seriously

A group representing the Traveller Community in Kerry says a feud involving families in Killarney should have been taken more seriously a year ago.

The comments follow violence in the Ballyspillane Estate in Killarney, which saw the Garda Armed Response Unit called in.

The Kerry Traveller Health Community Development Project is appealing to all families involved to take a step back to try and reach a peaceful conclusion for themselves, their children and the community.

Manager of the group, Brigid Quilligan says she is saddened by the absolute chaos and destruction happening within her own community.

She says the feud perpetuates a bad stereotype of Travellers and needs to stop before someone is seriously hurt: