Travel expert says it’s likely Kerry-Faro route will continue

A travel editor says it is likely that Ryanair’s base in Faro will close but the Kerry service to the Algarve will continue.

The SNPVAC cabin crew union says the airline told it of its intention to close the base in Portugal from next year due to a number of factors including Brexit fears and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Ryanair’s Faro base has ten aircraft; the airline has not confirmed or denied the closure.

The airline operates two flights a week between Kerry Airport and Faro from June to September.

Eoghan Corry, editor of Travel Extra.ie, says one future option for Kerry is that an aircraft from Germany could be used for the Faro route: