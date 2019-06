Ballymac Tas has been drawn in trap 2 for the English Derby Final.

Liam Dowling’s charge was third in the second semi-final to progress to the decider next Saturday.

The full line-up is

1-Magical Bale

2-Ballymac Tas

3-Priceless Blake

4-Skywalker Logan

5-Droopys Expert

6-Clonbrien Prince