The Transport Minister says it will be some time before driving tests and NCTs are resumed due to social distancing regulations.

Shane Ross was responding to a question from Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae in the Dáil.

The validity of driving licences and NCT certs have been extended under emergency COVID-19 legislation.

Minister Ross says they will be following the guidance of health experts and he wouldn’t be holding out too much hope that driving tests would be coming back early.