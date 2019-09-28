Transition Kerry to receive proceeds of charity event organised by St Mary’s Church of Ireland

Transition Kerry will receive the proceeds this afternoon of a charity event organised by St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Killarney.

In August, the Church staged a special charity performance of “The Canticle of Creation”.

A cheque for €1000 will be handed over to representatives of Transition Kerry by the Venerable Simon J Lumby (Archdeacon of Limerick & Rector of Killarney) at 2pm at St Mary’s Killarney.

Transition Kerry aims to ensure that local sustainability is at the core of all actions & policies made at local, national & international levels.

This was a rendition of St Francis of Assisi’s famous Canticle of the Sun, set to music by Vincent Kennedy.

Vincent accompanied local harper Marina Cassidy on his trumpet for the performance.

The sponsors for this event were the Trustees of Muckross House and Gardens, the Killarney park Hotel with the Ross Hotel, and the Randles Hotel with the Dromhall Hotel.