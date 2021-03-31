Transgender Day of Visibility celebrated in Kerry today

Transgender Day of Visibility is being celebrated in Kerry today.
This global event aims to celebrate Trans people in society and raise awareness of the many issues still facing them.
Kerry currently has a number of support groups for Trans people of all ages, including Trans Kerry Support Group, set up in 2017.
Albha Foley, a young transgender man from Tralee, says people in Kerry have become more accepting in the last ten years, but there’s still some way to go:
Jackie Lander is CEO of the Listowel Family Recource Centre which oversees support groups for the LGBT community.
She says it’s important that Trans people in the county are aware that there is lots of support available to them here in Kerry:
Useful contacts for transgender people in Kerry :
LGBT+ Support Groups KDYS
(Under 18 and 18-24 years groups)
Countywide Every week.
Contact: Gareth Harteveld 087-0576213
Transformers
(Young Trans people under 18 yrs)
Second Tuesday of every month
Contact: Kerry Counselling Centre 066 – 71 81333
TRANSKerry
(Over 18 years)
Second Friday every month 6-9pm.
Find on Facebook – TransKerry Support Group
Contact: (086) 7872107
LINC Outreach Kerry
First Wednesday of every month.
Linc is an advocacy service for lesbian and bisexual
women in Ireland. This is a group for Lesbian and Bisexual
women living in the Kerry area who would like to access
LINC’s new service based in Tralee.
Contact: (021) 4808600
Find on Facebook: LINC