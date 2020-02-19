Tralee’s ViClarity merges with US business

Tralee based company ViClarity has announced its merger with a US business.

Headed-up by Ogie Sheehy, ViClarity is a cloud-based audit, risk and compliance solution that allows organisations identify, monitor, score and report on their operational risks.

It’s merged with PolicyWorks LLC, a US consultancy and services firm that specialises in compliance, and serves nearly 1,200 organisations.

ViClarity says this merger will strengthen its position as a leading global provider of governance, risk and compliance solutions, and will see them more than double in size.