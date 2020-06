The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) office in Tralee will reopen next week.

Nationally, the offices have been opening on a phased basis; twenty reopened on the 8th of June, while the remaining six offices, including Tralee, will open on Monday (June 22nd).

Due to COVID-19 public health measures, walk-in appointments are no longer available.

Appointments for the Tralee office, which is located at Manor West Shopping Centre, can be booked here.