The Mall in Tralee is returning to a pedestrian only zone from today (Monday, May 18th).

In March, Kerry County Council reopened the area to traffic.

This was done to ensure food deliveries could be made to the elderly, vulnerable and anyone in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

The council has confirmed that The Mall will now return to a pedestrian only zone from between 10.30am and 6pm, seven days a week.