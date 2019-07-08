Tralee’s Castle Street remains closed

One of the county town’s major streets remains closed today due to structural issues with a building.

Kerry County Council shut Castle Street in Tralee to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, until further notice, in the interest of public safety.

This followed a structural assessment of a building and consultation with the gardaí.

There’s no access for vehicles between the junctions of Ashe Street and Edward Street, but there’s limited pedestrian access.

Kerry County Council structural engineers are liaising with the owner of the building with a view to addressing the structural issues as soon as possible.