Tralee’s Castle Street closed due to structural issues with a building

A Tralee street is closed due to structural issues with a street-side building.

In the interest of public safety, Kerry County Council has decided to close Castle Street to all traffic until further notice.

This decision was taken following a structural assessment of a building on Castle Street this afternoon and a subsequent consultation with An Garda Síochána.

Limited pedestrian access will be maintained, but there will be no access for vehicles to the street between the junctions of Ashe Street and Edward Street.

Kerry County Council structural engineers are liaising with the owner of the building with a view to addressing the structural issues at the earliest opportunity.