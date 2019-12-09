The annual 4 mile sponsored walk in Tralee on St. Stephens Day starting from The Brogue @ 11.30am. All proceeds to Pallative care unit, Kerry University Hospital. Sponsor cards available, 087 9833075.Remember everything raised in Kerry, stays in Kerry !
