Tralee Women’s Resource Centre to reopen at new location next month

Tralee Women’s Resource Centre is to reopen at a new location next month.

The drop-in centre, which was founded in 1986, closed its base in Áras an Phobail, Boherbee last December, after a review found the organisation was no longer as relevant as it previously was.

The centre provided family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence, and English language classes for migrant and refugee women.

The service will open at the start of October in Teach an Solas in St John’s Parish Centre on Ashe Street, Tralee.

There will be a public meeting for women on the 2nd of October at 7pm at the centre to look at what courses and services the centre will offer.