Tralee Women’s Resource Centre to close

Tralee Women’s Resource Centre has announced it will close within the next six weeks.

The drop-in centre for women was founded in 1986.

The centre provided services including family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence and English language classes for migrant and refugee women.





Tralee Women’s Resource Centre says it’s planning to wind down activities at its base in Áras an Phobail and will cease operations within the next six weeks.

Four years ago, the centre moved from Ashe Street to the new integrated services building in Boherbee.

Chairperson Hilary Scanlon says several critical issues developed over the years and in hindsight perhaps the move from Tralee town centre to the new premises may have proven too big a challenge.

The board of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre conducted a review and found that the organisation is no longer as relevant as it was.

A memo from Ms Scanlon states that with increasing demands of governance coupled with increasing complexities and challenges and the wide availability of services from other organisations, the voluntary board of directors concluded that the resource centre was no longer in a position to continue.

Ms Scanlon says they have engaged with staff and their trade unions with the aim of reaching an agreement with them on this decision.