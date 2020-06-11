Tralee woman wins global award for work in mental health

Tralee woman Dr Susan Mary Lawlor has won a major global award for her work in the area of mental health.

She co-founded the State of Mind organisation in Ireland with her late brother, Dr Martin Lawlor.

She’s been named winner of the individual’s category in the 2020 Mental Health Champions; this is run by the World Dignity Project – an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.

Dr Lawlor has worked in a voluntary capacity for over a decade in mental fitness, delivering talks and workshops to sporting and youth clubs and centres of education, to ensure mental health is normalised.

She also provides hundreds of free counselling sessions to adolescents and adults who can’t afford to pay for private help.