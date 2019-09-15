Tralee woman scoops poetry prize

A Tralee woman has won a prestigious award for her poetry.

Irish-language poet Dr Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh has been named the winner of this year’s Michael Hartnett Poetry Award.

The lecturer in modern Irish at UCC won for her collection Tost agus Allagar and will be presented with the honour on the opening night of Éigse Michael Hartnett on Thursday 3rd October in Newcastle West Library.

The Michael Hartnett Poetry Award 2019, is supported by by Limerick City and County Council’s Culture and Arts Office and the Arts Council.

The prize is awarded to collections in Irish and English on alternate years and is worth €4,000.