Tralee woman receives suspended sentence for falsely claiming she was raped

A Tralee woman has received a suspended sentence for falsely claiming she was raped.

Kerry Holt, who gave an address of the Whitehouse B&B, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to making a false report on the 24th October 2016, claiming she had been raped in an accommodation in the town.

Garda Tom Sugrue had previously told the court the accused and her boyfriend at the time were in homeless accommodation in the town, when she claimed she was raped by another resident.





Shortly afterwards, Ms Holt’s then-partner went to the garda station saying he did not believe her.

The following day, the accused told gardaí she had fabricated the alleged rape because her boyfriend was in the hostel while she engaged in an act of consensual sex.

Katie O’Connell, barrister for the accused, said her client was going through a tough period at the time of the incident as the anniversary of the passing of her child was approaching.

26-year-old Ms Holt, who is originally from the UK, has six previous convictions for theft.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said an allegation of rape is a very serious allegation, and the man falsely accused of the rape was deeply upset and embarrassed.

He handed down a two-and-a-half-year sentence, which was fully suspended on condition Ms Holt be of good behaviour and under the care of the Probation Service.