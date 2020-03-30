Tralee woman nominated for global mental health award

A Tralee woman has been nominated for a global award in recognition of her work in the field of mental health.

Dr Susan Mary Lawlor of the State of Mind organisation has been shortlisted for an award by the World Dignity Project – an initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health.

You may vote for Dr Lawlor and other nominees via the World Dignity Project website: http://www.theworlddignityproject.org/nominees/

Dr Lawlor won a Fexco Kerry Hero Award last year for her efforts to help awareness of mental fitness in GAA clubs throughout the county.

She co-founded the State of Mind organisation in Ireland with her late brother, Dr Martin Lawlor.