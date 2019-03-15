Tralee woman living in Christchurch says country is in shock following attacks

49 people have died after being shot at two mosques in New Zealand.

The terror attack in Christchurch is being described as “well planned” by police.

A number of guns were found at the scene and a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder.





It’s the deadliest attack in the country’s history and the prime minister says it’s one of New Zealand’s “darkest days”.

Tralee woman Elaine Drumm, who lives close to one of the mosques that were targetted in Christchurch, was at home when she heard the news.

She could hear the sirens of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene and said the city was in lockdown in the wake of the attack.

She says New Zealand is a safe place and has been left in shock following these events: