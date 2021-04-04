Tralee woman killed in Adare crash named locally

A Tralee woman who was killed in a fatal road collision in Adare on Friday has been named locally.

Mary Barry, who was in her 50s, died after the car she was driving collided with a jeep on the N21 at Kilgobbin Adare, at approximately 3pm on Friday.

The mother of four was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the jeep was taken to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí say an investigation into the crash is ongoing and are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to come forward.