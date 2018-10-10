Tralee woman fined for falsely obtaining over €15,000 in social welfare payments

A Tralee woman has been fined for falsely obtaining over €15,000 in social welfare payments.

Deborah Nammock of 137 Killeen Woods, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to providing false or

misleading statements in order to obtain welfare payments in June of 2016.

In Tralee District Court, Ger Reidy from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection gave evidence that Ms Nammock had obtained €15,056 through providing false or misleading information.





The court heard she has repaid €920 so far, and has put in place a system to repay €20 per week.

Judge David Waters asked how long will it take to repay the full amount at the current rate of repayment; he was informed it will take 14 years.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client has no previous convictions, and said the reason for the offence was that Ms Nammock was ‘poor at filling out forms.’

Judge Waters fined 28-year-old Ms Nammock €250.