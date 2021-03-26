Tralee woman diagnosed with Stage Four cancer feels let down by the system

A woman who was diagnosed with Stage Four cancer after struggling to a get an appointment due to COVID-19, says she feels, ‘very badly let down’ by the system.

Tralee woman Joan Durney was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year – four months after she began suffering with back pains.

It comes on Daffodil Day for the Irish Cancer Society, which will be a virtual event this year.

Joan Durney describing the moment a doctor at the Bons Secours hospital in Limerick gave her the news that she had stage 4 breast cancer.

This was four months after initial back pain, and many efforts to get treatment even with a referral from her doctor.

She says she felt she was being kept outside the door.

It says revenues are down over 2 million due to the pandemic, as in person events are suspended due to restrictions.

Donations can be made to donate.cancer.ie