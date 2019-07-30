Tralee Win Munster Final Of Boys Inter-Club Competition

Tralee were the winners of the Munster Final of the Boys Inter-Club competition in Charleville, posting some great scores to help keep the title in the Kingdom.

Munster Inter-pro player Mark Gazi led the way with 40 points, and he was matched by Daniel O’Loughlin.

Darragh O’Sullivan came in with 37 points to give Tralee a winning total of 117 points.

The other team members were Mark Stephenson and Richard O’Gara.

Fota Island took the runners-up spot with 109 points.

The other clubs to reach the final were Ballykisteen, Douglas, Fermoy, Ennis, Dungarvan and Woodstock.

Tralee now advance to the national finals which take place in Castle Dargan at the end of September.