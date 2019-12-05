IT Tralee Win Freshers Division 2 League Title

IT Tralee are the Higher Education Freshers Football Division 2 Champions.

They secured the title with a four point win over DKIT in Tipperary last night.

The final score was IT Tralee 0-14 DKIT 0-10.

Meanwhile, IT Tralee’s will have home advantage as the date for the first round game against Carlow IT in the 2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup has been confirmed.

The sides will meet on Sunday January 12th.

If IT Tralee lose their first round tie against Carlow IT, they will face a relegation battle against either Athlone IT or Letterkenny IT on the 19th of January.

If they beat Carlow, they’ll face either NUIG or the defending champions UCC in the quarter final on the 19th of January.

There’s a quick turnaround for the semi-finals which will be played on the 22nd and the final is scheduled for the 29th of January.

The draw in full is:

Round 1 – Jan 12th 2020

First Team Named Has Home Advantage

(A) NUIG v UCC

(B) IT Tralee v IT Carlow

(C) IT Sligo v UL

(D) Athlone IT v Letterkenny IT

(E) UCD v UU

(F) Maynooth U v St Mary’s

(G) DCU DE v Garda College

(H) QUB v TU Dublin

Quarter Finals – Jan 19th 2020

First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.

(I) Winner of A v Winner of B

(J) Winner of C v Winner of D

(K) Winner of E v Winner of F

(L) Winner of G v Winner of H

Semi Finals – Jan 22nd 2020 – Venue TBC

(M) Winner of I v Winner of J

(N) Winner of K v Winner of L

Final – 29.01.20 – TBC

Relegation Final – Jan 19th 2020 – Neutral

Loser of Fixture B v Loser of Fixture D

IT Tralee’s Group B opener in the Electric Ireland Ryan Cup Hurling will be against Athlone IT on the 15th or 16th of January with a break of a week before playing Ulster University.