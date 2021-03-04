Tralee will present virtual St Patrick’s Day parade

Tralee will present a virtual St Patrick’s Day parade this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Kerry County Council, the Tralee Municipal District and the parade committee are asking regular participants to send in a one-minute video showcasing their community spirit.

Household bubbles can send a 30-second video of their backyard parade and members of the diaspora can submit a 10-second global greeting.

All videos must be received by Friday, March 12th and they will be streamed on the council’s YouTube channel on St Patrick’s Day.

Details of how to submit a video are here:

<https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScmQV46cDRNkOa3_3FTvggFV6eVIxjcSyLS91Gemvz37Jeu9A/viewform>