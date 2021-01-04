Tralee walkways extremely slippery due to icy conditions

Pedestrians in Tralee are being warned untreated footpaths are extremely slippery today.

Tralee gardaí say footpaths and walkways around the town are treacherous and caution is advised if out walking.

Earlier, Kerry County Council closed the Farmer’s Bridge to Quill’s Cross road outside Tralee due to the icy conditions; that road remains closed.

Elsewhere, the Conor Pass is not closed, however, the council says the road is very icy and best avoided.

Met Eireann is forecasting lows of minus three degrees Celsius overnight, with daytime temperatures tomorrow staying close to freezing.