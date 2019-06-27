Tralee vet says Irish greyhound industry has serious questions to answer

A Tralee-based vet says serious questions need to be answered by those involved in the Irish greyhound industry.

An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually with up to 6,000 being killed as they don’t make the grade for racing.

The show also detailed incidents of doping, illegal coursing meetings, dogs being shot in knackeries and the export of dogs to Asia.

Danny Holmes is a member of the Veterinary Ireland Companion Animal Society (VICAS) and the Federation of European Companion Animals Veterinary Association (FECAVA).

He says the footage shown was horrendous and there needs to be a societal change when it comes to breeding greyhounds: