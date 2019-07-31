Tralee Trio Score But Ireland Lose To Georgia In U18 Basketball

The Ireland Under 18 men lost out to Georgia 77-63 in their final group game at the FIBA U18 Men’s European Championships Division B in Romania today.

Despite the loss though, Ireland have still done enough to advance through to the 9-16th place classification stage of the tournament, a superb achievement for a team who has just been promoted from Division C this year.

Now, Ireland will have to wait and see where they finish in the group as they await the result of Ukraine and Slovakia later this evening.

All three Tralee players were on the scoreboard for Ireland – Rap Buiyvdas with 9 and both Daire Kennelly and Leeroy Odiahi with a basket each.