Tralee town centre trader not reopening part of business due to COVID-19

A Tralee town centre trader will not be reopening part of its business due to COVID-19.

CH recently reopened its store on the Mall, bringing back its optical and cosmetic departments; its pharmacy continued to operate throughout the pandemic as it was deemed an essential service.

Management now say, however, it’s become evident they would encounter serious challenges in an effort to open up their beauty salon, CH Beauty Lounge, and it will not reopen.

They say the closure comes as a result of COVID-19 and the likely difficulties of safely and effectively running a beauty therapy business, in an environment where social distancing is required.