Public toilets in Tralee town centre are set to reopen in two weeks’ time following a fire.

The facilities on Denny Street have been closed for the past three weeks as a result of the blaze.

Kerry County Council has started refurbishment works on areas impacted by the fire including the electrics, plumbing and roof.

Mechanical repairs will also be undertaken and the CCTV system will be restored to working order.

Kerry County Council hopes to have the works completed within the next fortnight.