Tralee Town Centre and Manor West need to be considered as joint shopping area

Tralee town centre and Manor Retail Park should not be looked at in isolation when it comes to the retail offering of the area.

That’s according to manager of Tralee Municipal District, Michael Scannell who says Kerry County Council understands the concerns of retailers in the town centre.

He says the council is committed to a strategic investment plan worth over €9 million for Tralee.

Mr Scannell says the town centre needs to be an attractive place to work in, live and visit and as part of this existing streets, vacant buildings and new events will be looked at.

Tralee MD Manager, Michael Scannell says there is sufficient parking to meet demand in the town but the spaces need to be better managed: