Tralee Town Board Football Final Set For November 3rd

The date and time of this year’s Roddy O’Donnell Tralee Town Championship sponsored by Lee Strand have been confirmed.

Austin Stacks will take on Kerins O’Rahilly’s in Austin Stack Park at 7pm on Saturday November 3rd.

In Camogie, Clanmaurice will travel to Newcastle West for their AIB Munster Junior Club Final this coming Sunday.

They’ll face Crecora of Limerick at 2pm.





Alanna Maunsell is a doubt at present with the recurrence of a back injury but the Clanmauric manager, Mike Enright is confident that she’ll be passed fit to play.