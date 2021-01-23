Tralee Town Board AGM Takes Place

The AGM was held on Friday evening, virtually, in accordance with Government and GAA guidelines. It was a well-attended meeting with over twenty participants. John Slattery, secretary, organised and ran the technical side of matters excellently.

John Rice, chairperson, gave a very comprehensive report, complimenting all on what had been achieved in difficult circumstances in 2020 while looking forward with tempered confidence to 2021. He was honoured to be Chairperson of such an historic board which has overseen some great games and championships over the years culminating, in spite of everything, with the presentation of the Roddy O’Donnell trophy, by himself, to Austin Stacks after a great game with John Mitchel’s. He mentioned that people say that when football is strong in Tralee it is strong in Kerry. He was especially appreciative of our main sponsors, Lee Strand and Suits Select both of whom have supported us over many seasons. He finished by asking all to remember people who died during the year especially our president Micheál Keirns, and ex Chairperson Jimmy Foley.

John Slattery gave a very fine report on 2021, a most difficult year as he pointed out. Both the Senior League and Minor League got of to great starts both fell foul of Covid. Our Juvenile competitions suffered the same fate as did the Rose Cup. All Scór events had to be cancelled. The one bright spot was that the Roddy O’Donnell competition was completed wit a fine game in the final between winners Austin Stacks and John Mitchel’s. He thanked our sponsors Lee Strand and the Aquadome for sponsoring Man of the Match. He also thanked Munster Chimney Solutions, Suits Select, Kelleher’s Mills & Timberland Kitchens & Flooring all who supported us during the year. He asked us to remember all who had passed away during the year especially our President Micheál Kerins and ex Chairperson Jimmy Foley,

Pat McAuliffe gave the financial report. We are surviving in difficult times but thanks to our generous sponsors we will be ok for the coming year.

Tralee Town Board officers elected:

Chairman John Rice

Vice – Chairman Eamon Griffin

Secretary John Slattery

Treasurer Pat McAuliffe

Asst. Treasurer Sean Kissane

Juvenile Chairman Seán Kissane

PRO Tim Lynch

Oifig Culture& Gaeilge Tom Herlihy

Referees Officer Eamonn Griffin

Children’s Officer Therese Keating (outgoing)

Coaching Officer John Breen

County Board Delegate John Breen