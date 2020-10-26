Tralee taxi drivers salute former Debenhams workers on 200th day of picketing

The taxi drivers of Tralee will drive by the Debenhams store in Manor West today in solidarity with the former workers of the store.

It comes as the former staff are currently spending their 200th day on the picket lines outside the 11 Debenhams stores around the country.

They’re campaigning for a redundancy package of four weeks per year of service.

As we move into the winter months, Patricia O’Sullivan, who worked in the Debenhams store in Tralee for 19 years, says conditions are getting tougher.