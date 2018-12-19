Tralee taxi driver calls for incentives to encourage more people into industry

A member of Tralee Taxi Association says incentives are needed to bring more drivers into the industry.

Since 2008, the number of taxi drivers has fallen over 7,000.

The number of hackneys is down from 5,000 to around 1,500.





There were 160 taxis operating in Tralee ten years ago; that figure is now below 100.

Terry Boyle, who runs Windmill Cabs, says there are many issues facing the industry including high insurance, changes to licensing and an older age profile of drivers.

He is also calling on the Government to consider changing the licensing laws to ease pressure on taxi drivers in the early hours of the morning:

Terry Boyle of the Tralee Taxi Association also has this advice for people heading out over the festive period: