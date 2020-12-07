Tralee Taxi Association says compulsory wearing of face masks removes ambiguity

Making face masks compulsory in taxis will remove ambiguity.

That’s according to Terry Boyle, who’s the chairperson of the Tralee Taxi Association.

He was responding to news that the Minister for Health has signed regulation making the wearing of face masks mandatory in all taxis, for both the driver and passengers.

Terry Boyle says the new regulations will remove the ambiguity, where it was up to the driver whether they transported someone not wearing a mask.

He says there were issues early during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the wearing of masks increased when it was recommended that people wear masks on public transport.