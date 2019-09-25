Tralee Taxi Association Chair says now is not the time for fare increases

The Chairman of Tralee Taxi Association says now is not the time for an increase in taxi fares.

The National Transport Authority announced yesterday that there’ll be a 4.5% price rise and card payment facilities will be compulsory in all taxis next year.

They say this is because of a 4% increase in the cost of running a taxi.

Chairman of Tralee Taxi Association Terry Boyle says while costs have gone up, he believes the increase in fares should be pushed out to see what the implications of Brexit will be on insurance, fuel, and sourcing car parts.