Tralee Taxi Association advising members not to deliver alcohol

The Tralee Taxi Association is advising its members not to deliver alcohol.

Terry Boyle, of the Tralee Taxi Association, says there are many implications associated with such deliveries.

Mr Boyle was speaking after a Radio Kerry listener stated they were upset that a taxi driver was bringing alcohol to an alcoholic.

Terry Boyle says addiction problems have been associated with alcohol for years in Ireland.

He believes there’s the possibility that these deliveries could be unwittingly facilitating an addiction.

Mr Boyle is urging taxi drivers not to partake in this practice: