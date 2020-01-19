IT Tralee Survive In Sigerson Cup

By
radiokerrysport
-
REPRO FREE repro Free 9.1.20 Lee Strand sponsors IT Tralee in Sigerson Cup 2020 players David Clifford and Barry John Keane . Lee Strand is delighted to come on board with IT Tralee as they begin their 2020 Sigerson Cup Senior Football Championship campaign this Sunday (January 12th) with a home game against IT Carlow. The game will take place at the Austin Stack Park GAA Pitch, Tralee and will have a throw in time of 2pm. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © NEWS RELEASE Lee Strand sponsors IT Tralee in Sigerson Cup 2020 Lee Strand is delighted to come on board with IT Tralee as they begin their 2020 Sigerson Cup Senior Football Championship campaign this Sunday (January 12th) with a home game against IT Carlow. The game will take place at the Austin Stack Park GAA Pitch, Tralee and will have a throw in time of 2pm. Eamon Fitzgerald (IT Tralee GDA) said "IT Tralee GAA Club would like to thank Lee Strand for sponsoring kit bags for the team. Lee Strand are also providing the team with Protein Milk which will help the players in their recovery after games and training. We are delighted to be in partnership with such a thriving local business. This sponsorship deal helps the players in their preparation and makes the team look a lot more professional as they head in to the Sigerson Cup campaign. We are very appreciative of the support shown by Lee Strand towards this team." Liam Brosnan (Joint Manager IT Tralee) said "The time and effort put in to preparing this team is huge and cannot be done without the support of our sponsors. I would like to thank Lee Strand for coming on board with the IT Tralee Sigerson Cup panel. Their sponsorship of bags and Protein Milk will be a great benefit to the players and we are delighted to be associated with th

IT Tralee have avoided relegation from the Sigerson Cup.

They comfortably won their play-off against Athlone IT in UL, 2-16 to 2-8.

Joint manager Liam Brosnan stepped down afterwards

Tralee led 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time. Tony Brosnan scored 4 points for Tralee while 1-3 came from Barry John Keane. The goal came on 27 minutes after great work by Conor Keane; he fed Jack Savage, who in turn set-up Keane to net.

Athlone got it back to 1-11 to 1-6 before Tralee pulled away again, an own goal putting the game out of sight in the 37th minute. A Barry John Keane ball across the box was turned into the net by an Athlone defender.

Tim Moynihan reports

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR