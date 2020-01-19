IT Tralee Survive In Sigerson Cup

IT Tralee have avoided relegation from the Sigerson Cup.

They comfortably won their play-off against Athlone IT in UL, 2-16 to 2-8.

Joint manager Liam Brosnan stepped down afterwards https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/LiamBrosnan.mp3

Tralee led 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time. Tony Brosnan scored 4 points for Tralee while 1-3 came from Barry John Keane. The goal came on 27 minutes after great work by Conor Keane; he fed Jack Savage, who in turn set-up Keane to net.

Athlone got it back to 1-11 to 1-6 before Tralee pulled away again, an own goal putting the game out of sight in the 37th minute. A Barry John Keane ball across the box was turned into the net by an Athlone defender.