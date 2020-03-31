IT Tralee students won’t sit end of semester exams

Students of the Institute of Technology Tralee will not be sitting end of semester exams this summer.

It’s revealed in a letter issued to students today by Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs and Registrar, Aileen Kennedy.

This letter states that due to COVID-19, IT Tralee has decided that the end of semester, on site, final written summer examinations can’t go ahead as planned.

Instead these will be replaced by alternative assessments and examinations to be completed remotely.

The semester will end as planned on May 1st, and in the interim, lecturers will support students with revision and prepare them to complete assessments and examinations.

In general, students will complete all outstanding work at different stages up to May 19th.

Each student will receive an assessment and examination schedule from their department by this coming Friday.

The college is asking students to continue engaging with lecturers online, and to check their student email and blackboard for further guidance in order to complete their programme.