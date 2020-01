Students will gather today for the Tralee Town Takeover.

It’s part of An Taisce’s Neat Streets programme, which aims to inspire young people to take environmental action in their town.

All five Tralee secondary schools will be represented at the event, where students will propose environmental actions to Kerry County Council, Tralee Tidy Towns, GLAN Tralee and Tralee Chamber Alliance.

The proposals will help to inform a town plan.

The event is taking place today in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.