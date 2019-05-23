Tralee students honoured at school awards this afternoon

Tralee students were honoured at school awards this afternoon.

The annual Coláiste Gleann Lí Student Awards Ceremony celebrated the school’s successes and the achievements of its students over the past academic year.

Principal Richard Lawlor said the awards reflect school policy, which strives for the holistic development of each student, while acknowledging the strengths of each pupil.





Among the winners were Ellie Foley, who was named Student of Year; Blanka Siekaniec was awarded the Senior Cycle Most Helpful Student Award; while Aislinn Quirke took the Senior Cycle Sports Award.

• STUDENT OF THE YEAR – Ellie Foley

• MOST HELPFUL STUDENT/ JUNIOR CYCLE- John Foley

• MOST HELPFUL STUDENT/SENIOR CYCLE- Blanka Siekaniec

• CONTRIBUTION TO SCHOOL LIFE/ JUNIOR CYCLE- Andrea Foley

• CONTRIBUTION TO SCHOOL LIFE/SENIOR CYCLE- Luke Stack

• SPORTS AWARD- JUNIOR CYCLE=Josh Quirke

• SPORTS AWARD- SENIOR CYCLE=Aislinn Quirke

• Robotics Award -JUNIOR CYCLE=Brendan Timothy

• Robotics Award- SENIOR CYCLE=Gavin Mulvihill

• DILIGENCE AWARDS:

1st year Brianna Hurley and Caoimhe O’ Gorman

2nd year Pierce Foley and Karolina Szlapka

3rd year Sophie Foran

5th year Aodhán Quirke

6th year Tomás Lynch